Imphal: Central security forces and civil police arrested five insurgents from various underground outfits and recovered arms, ammunition, electronic devices, and Indian and Myanmar currencies in different operations on Sunday, the police reported on Monday.

Two activists of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and one cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested from the general area of Taret River under Kasom Khullen police station in Kamjong District. They are identified as:

i. Bidyananda Shijagurumayam (25) from Khurai Thongam Leikai, Imphal East District (KYKL) ii. Tonsana Moirangthem (27) from Moirang Thamnapokpi, Bishnupur District (KYKL) and iii. Omikanta Nongmaithem (27) from Wangjing Lamding Bazaar, Thoubal District (KCP).

From their possession, the following items were recovered:

i. One 7.65 mm pistol along with 2 live rounds ii. One .22 pistol along with 3 live rounds iii. 27 detonators iv. Two mobile phones and v. Cash ?1,840/- (Indian Currency) and 20,000/- (Myanmar Currency).

Upon their interrogation, the joint team conducted a follow-up operation resulting in the arrest of two active cadres of KCP (Meeyamgi Feeyang Lanmme) from Shikhong Shemai Bazaar under Nongpok Sekmai-PS, Thoubal District. The arrestees are identified as Songam Hungyo (19) of Sada Lungthar and Toijam Jamson Meitei @ Boro (25) of Kongpal Kongkham Leikai, Imphal East District, alias P.O. Porompat Ponglambi, Imphal East District. From their possession, two mobile phones were seized.

In the last operation on Sunday, one active member of KCP (Military Council Progressive) was also captured from the eastern side of Sawombung Bridge under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District, namely, Takhellambam Gandhi Singh @ Thouba (25) of Thoubal MI Road, Nongangkhong Lai Leirak, Thoubal District, alias P.O. Pungdongbam Awang Leikai, Imphal East District. One mobile phone, along with one SIM card and one Aadhaar Card, were seized from his possession.