Guwahati: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck near Yairipok in Manipur on Wednesday, at approximately 11.06 am local time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 44 kilometers east of Yairipok, a town in the northeastern region of India.

The earthquake’s tremors were felt across several areas in the state and neighbouring country, leading to temporary panic among residents.

However, no injuries or damages have been reported.

