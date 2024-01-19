Imphal: A 48-hour Manipur bandh call has been given by the Joint Action Committee against the brutal killing of Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh by the militants at Kangchup in Imphal West district.

The bandh is to be started at 5 am on Saturday and end at 5 am on January 22. Essential services including media, medical, water supplies, and religious matters would be exempted from the purview of the bandh, according to a statement issued by the Convenor of the JAC Chanam Sanayaima.

The JAC called the bandh following the state government’s failure to fulfill the demands served to the Chief Minister on January 18, 2024.

T Manoranjan Singh, 23, was killed in an attack by militants at Kangchup and was from Thiyam Konjin, Samananjing Leikai, Imphal West.

The JAC demands included the chairmanship of the Unified Command must be given to the Chief Minister, Central Government must scrap the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact it had signed with the “Kuki militants “, the Central Government must end its “divide and rule policy” in Manipur and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) immediately, the Chief Minister should resign from his post if the State Government is unable to face the attacks of the militants, and the “ineffective” Central security forces must be removed from the State and the State security forces must be given additional power.