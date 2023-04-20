IMPHAL: Manipur experienced about 12 hour-long power cut after strong winds lashed the state causing electric poles uprooted, housetops to be flown away, and many standing crops reportedly caused damage in the early hours of Thursday.

Normal power has been restored at around 1 pm after the fury of nature wreaked havoc in the hills and valley of the state at around 1 am on Thursday.

The wild winds have blown away most of the roofs of the residents residing in the villages of Morokingkhol and Senjam in the Konthoujam assembly constituency.

One Bino Devi of the Morokingkhol whose housetop has been flown away in the storm early on Thursday sought the cooperation of the state government for reconstruction at the earliest.

Residents of the Imphal West district have also suffered the incurred wrath of nature’s fury.

At Saprou village in the same district, electric poles and several houses have been badly destroyed in the strong wing.

The strong wind came after the state experienced its hottest day of this season.

Manipur’s two districts – Tengnoupal bordering Myanmar on the south and Noney bordering Assam on the east experienced the hottest day of the season with 39.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

In the valley districts, Imphal West recorded 31 degrees Celsius and Imphal West recorded 35 degrees Celsius on the same day.

Ironically, the Pherzawl district bordering Assam and Mizoram on the east experienced 25-degree Celsius on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD),

Meantime, residents of Purum Chumbang village of Chandel district are facing acute water shortage.

The village chairman Kh Donhra Chothe has urged the State Government to provide relief to the villagers.

The chairman on Wednesday led an inspection team that assessed the condition of Tumit River, the main water source of the village, and the incomplete water supply scheme set up by the State administration.

Speaking to media persons, the chairman stated that the Tumit Riverlet has been the main water source not only for Purum Chumbang village but also for the surrounding villages.