Imphal: 11 Naga tribes of the Chandel district of Manipur under the aegis of the Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO) submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhall, during his maiden visit to the Chandel district headquarters on Wednesday.

The memorandum submitted by the president of the CNPO, D Thamdok Fracis, has called for immediate government intervention in critical sectors including healthcare infrastructure, food security, Jal Jeevan Mission, eco-tourism, promotion of Chakpi festival, and river Conservation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Key Demands Presented:

1. Healthcare Infrastructure: The establishment of a functional blood bank at the District Hospital Chandel is crucial for emergency medical care. The immediate appointment of specialist doctors in the fields of medicine, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and transfusion medicine (IHTM). Expedited completion of the under-construction 100-bed hospital wing.

Improvement in cleanliness and maintenance of hospital premises, including eateries and canteens.

2. Food Security: Construction of a standard Food Civil Supplies (FCS) godown to ensure food availability, price stability, and minimize food insecurity risks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

3. Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM): A call for 100% implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district to ensure a safe and adequate drinking water supply to every household.



4. Eco-Tourism Development: Establishment of eco-tourism initiatives aimed at preserving Chandel’s rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes, while fostering socio-economic development.

5. Promotion of Chakpi Festival and River Conservation: Recognition of the Chakpi River as a vital ecological and economic resource, and promotion of the Chakpi Festival to highlight its significance. The festival aims to encourage environmental protection, preserve traditional customs, and promote cross-cultural exchange and community involvement.