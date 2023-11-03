Imphal: An abortive attempt has been made on the life of the chief of radical group Meitei Leepun when two masked men opened fire and hit his vehicle with six bullets near Shija Hospital, Langol in Imphal west district on Friday morning, the police said.

The radical Manipur outfit, the Meitei Leepun Chief Mayengbam Pramot Singh escaped unhurt when two masked men sitting in the backseat of another car opened fire on Friday morning around 7:30 am.

The 56-year-old Pramot and his driver were heading for a meeting at the Meitei Leepun Office in Langol under the Lamphel police station.

The attack came at a time when Pramot is currently facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups, defamation, and making statements conducing to public mischief.

In this context, a court in Manipur has also directed the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, to ensure the timely execution of the order which is returnable by November 9, 2023.

The driver of the vehicle the Meitei Leepun chief was carrying told the newsmen that two masked men sitting in the backseat of a car blue in color attacked with six rounds of fire.

The bullets hit a mirror of their vehicle. The bullet holes were also seen on the vehicle Pramot was riding.

When the attack was made, Pramot and his driver were hiding inside the Bolero vehicle.

Upon receiving the report, a team from Lamphel Police Station led by its OC Khoken Singh arrived at the scene, took stock of the situation, and registered a case.

A team from Manipur Forensic Science also arrived at the crime scene and held an inquest with the recovery of six empty bullets from the crime scene.