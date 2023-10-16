Imphal: Manipur police on Monday in prompt action arrested two persons purportedly involved in the shooting incident that caused injury to five persons including a woman and teenager at Sega Road Konjeng Hazari Leikai, in Imphal West district on October 14 night, officials said.

The police have taken up prompt action following demands from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the shooting of five persons.

The arrested persons are identified as Alex and Buben.

Police said that more accomplices of these arrested fellows would also be rounded up for interrogations in a day or two.

About 20 unknown persons in an attempt to abduct one Khaidem Seityajit also known as Bobo (38) on Saturday around midnight opened fire injuring five people.

On Sunday evening, local residents of the surrounding areas under the aegis of the newly formed JAC carried out a protest rally against the armed assailants and their unlawful activities.

The JAC also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister with an ultimatum to arrest the assailants by Monday at 2 p.m.

Bobo’s wife Ranjana informed the newsmen that her husband uploaded a post on Facebook a few days back.

In response to his post, former BJYM president Manoharmayum Barish Sharma along with some unidentified masked men came to their house on Saturday night and tried to take her husband away.

Soon there were heated arguments; people gathered and the masked assailants fired several rounds before fleeing, causing injuries to five persons, she said.

Meanwhile, local MLA Nishikant Sapam has strongly condemned the incident and urged the government and its authorities concerned to swiftly investigate and arrest the culprits involved in the incident.