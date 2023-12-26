Manipur to provide Rs 1 lakh compensation to people whose houses were destroyed in violence.

Imphal: The Centre and state have invoked a central scheme to provide compensation to those affected by the 2023 communal violence in Manipur.

The state government is preparing to provide Rs. 1 lakh each as compensation to those whose houses were burnt and destroyed in the communal violence in the state.

The compensation will be provided before the New Year 2024 and the amount is for the reconstruction of their houses at their respective locations/areas/villages/towns/cities.

This was stated by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while attending the observance of “Good Governance Day” (Birth Anniversary of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, Former Prime Minister) at City Convention Centre, Imphal East on Monday.

Over 4,786 houses were burnt and 386 religious structures including temples and churches were vandalized in the communal flare-up between the Meiteis and Kuki on May 3, 2023.

The violence left around 70,000 people displaced from their homes. The Internally Displaced Persons are currently taking shelter at around 350 relief camps across the state.

Singh also said that Vajpayee ji has been a beacon of light and a guiding force in the field of India’s diplomacy and national security.

This country has built a resilient economy, following his principles and teachings which have remained a fountain of inspiration.

It was an honour to commemorate Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his Jayanti.