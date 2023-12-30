Imphal: The All Manipur Working Journalist Union, (AMWJU) and Editor’s Guild, Manipur(EGM), the apex journalists’ bodies in the state, on Saturday, urged the state government to immediately release the editor of a vernacular daily ‘Kangleipakki Meira’, Wangkhemcha Shyamjai.

Shyamjai was arrested in a suo-moto case by the Manipur Police on the early morning of Friday.

In a joint statement, the AMWJU and EGM strongly condemned the acts of Manipur police stating that give the editor a chance for clarification for his news story that allegedly promoted animosity between communities amid ongoing communal violence in the state.

Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, former president of the AMWJU was arrested in connection with a suo-moto case taken up by Imphal Police station.

The police produced him before the Duty Magistrate, Imphal West, and remanded him in three days of police custody till Sunday for interrogations.

The police have arrested the editor following a complaint lodged by BJP Manipur Pradesh vice president Laishram Meenabanta Singh over a news item that was alleged a highly inflammatory one.