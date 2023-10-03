Imphal: Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG), Manipur Police launched a joint operation in the general area of Salam Patong village in Manipur’s Thoubal district during the past 24 hours.

An extensive search of the area resulted in the recovery of a total of 04 weapons (one 7.62mm SLR, one Carbine, and two improvised mortars), ammunition, and war-like stores, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

The recovered war-like stores were handed over to Nongpok Seikmai Police Station for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

Search operations were also conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur districts.

The movement of 401 vehicles along NH-37 Imphal-Silchar and 197 vehicles along NH-2 Imphal-Dimapur with essential items has been ensured.

Strict security measures are being taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 131 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and police detained 1724 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the statement added.