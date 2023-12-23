Imphal: Manipur Government’s much-publicised resumption of bus services in the Kuki-Zo-dominated districts was unable to reach its final bus stands owing to the emergency shutdown imposed at different areas along the NHs on Saturday.

Several volunteers of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and Kuki Inpi Sardar Hills (KISH) have blocked the NH 102 at Kangpokpi district headquarters in protest against the resumption of Manipur State Transport bus service.

Manipur State Transport bus service between Imphal and Senapati departed from North AOC Imphal but was forced to turn back midway from the Kanglatongbi area, the red zone as declared by the government.

Another bus that departed from Malom, near Imphal airport to Churachandpur district headquarters on the NH 150 was also forced to return midway from the Phougakchao area after a large number of people under the aegis of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) halted it in the presence of heavy central security forces.

Drivers’ Union of Manipur stated that it can’t take the risk if any unwanted consequences happen and also states it neither encourages the drivers nor stops them from resuming their services.

Moreover, the Kuki-Zo bodies also cautioned that any untoward incidents arising out of it be the sole responsibility of the concerned authorities.