Imphal: The BJP-led Manipur government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is under pressure from the opposition Congress as the state government has so far been unable to grant the go-ahead signal for the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ scheduled to begin at noon from Imphal — the capital of violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur — on January 14.

AICC Manipur in-charge Girish Chodankar on Monday met the Manipur Chief Secretary Dr. Vomeet Joshi at the latter’s office requesting the go-ahead signal for the Yatra.

After meeting with the Chief Secretary, Girish Chodankar told the newsmen, “The chief secretary has committed to giving his permission as soon as possible but not today (January 8, 2024).”

“We have applied for permission from the state government for the yatra on January 2, 2024. What we are doing is actually to help the government show the world that Manipur is getting back to normalcy.”

In reply to a question posed by a newsman, the congress leader said, “The state chief minister should understand the importance of yatra which is to help Manipur in a big way.”

He further said that the state chief minister should think about Manipur first and not about politics.

Stating that many political leaders from across the country will join the yatra, Girish said, “We are very hopeful there would not be any politics over this yatra.”