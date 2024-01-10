Imphal: Manipur’s Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, an Indian women’s hockey team player, and Naorem Roshibina Devi, a wushu athlete were among 26 Indian sportspersons from different fields presented with the prestigious Arjuna Award 2023 by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The awards have been conferred for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the world of sports for India.

Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu won one Bronze Medal in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023; one bronze medal in the 22nd Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, United Kingdom in 2022; and one gold medal in the FIH Nations Cup held in Valencia, Spain in 2022.

Naorem Roshibina Devi to her credit has won one Silver Medal in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023; One Silver Medal in the World Wushu Championship held in Texas, United States of America in 2023; and one gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Moscow, Russia in 2023.

On being honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Awards Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in his X tweeted, “Sushila Chanu, you have carried forward the legacy of Manipur’s sporting capabilities with your hard work and dedication, inspiring thousands more to follow the lead. Wishing you all the very best in your future endeavours.

Further, the Chief Minister said, “Wushu Champion Ms Naorem Roshibina Devi has done the Nation proud by bringing laurels for the country and receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award 2023. You have proved the mettle of our state athletes with your hard work and dedication. Best wishes for your endeavours ahead.”