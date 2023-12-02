Imphal: A total of 550 cadres of the United National Liberation Front, (UNLF) in camouflage paraded and took out a rally at the historic Kangla Fort, Imphal in the presence of the Manipur Chief Minister (CM) N Biren Singh and family members of the said cadres on Saturday.

The parade was a part of the reception ceremony of the UNLF under the signing of the Peace Agreement with the Government of India and the Government of Manipur.

The agreement signed on November 29, 2023, has been made possible with the support, cooperation, and encouragement of the people of Manipur, the CM said at Kangla, Imphal.

Addressing the reception ceremony, the CM said that human lives are very precious and we have lost many lives.

The process for signing the peace agreement under the guidance and advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah took around three years, he added.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the leaders, central committee, cadres, and Manipur People’s Army, the armed wing of the UNLF for accepting the Central government’s proposal for peace.

Urging all outfits of the region to enter the peace process, the CM said he is ready to work as the facilitator for any outfit desiring to enter the peace process.

As part of the ceremony, the cadres of the UNLF were also feted and pigeons were released carrying the message of peace, hope, and development.

The ceremony was also attended by Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, cabinet ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, Army, civil and police officers, leaders of the UNLF Acting Chairman Moirangthem Nongyai, General Secretary Shri Chabungbam Thanil, intellectuals, eminent personalities, also family members of the UNLF cadres, among others.