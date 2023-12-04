Imphal: Manipur police arrested three individuals for uploading and circulating fake news on the social media platform, Facebook during the past 24 hours in different locations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

The arrests were made after the state police reiterated its appeals to the public not to circulate wrong information/news that may incite violence and disturb the law and order and that strict legal action will be taken against any such defaulter.

Imphal East district police arrested one Moirangthem Sanjit alias Boi (37) of Brahmapur Bheigyabati Leikai under the Porompat police station for uploading and circulating fake news on social media platform, Facebook.

A Facebook page named Boe Moirangcha’ uploaded a post on Facebook, meant to spread fake news, create mass fear, and incite conflict and hatred between communities, a few days ago, according to a police report.

Police also successfully foiled an attempt to incite communal disharmony by spreading false rumors/messages after encountering a message disseminated on social media that contained misleading information aimed at inciting tension between communities.

Swiftly responding to this threat, police took immediate action, and successfully tracked and arrested the two individuals on Sunday responsible for the propagation of the false message in connection with the case registered at Lamphel PS, Imphal West District.

The arrested persons were remanded into judicial custody after being produced before different courts, the police added.