Imphal: The state is facing artificial scarcity of fuel after petroleum tanker drivers launched an indefinite strike that entered 6th day on Monday.

The drivers under the aegis of the eight powerful associations staged a sit-in protest at the gate of the government-run oil depot at Mamlom near Imphal Airport on Monday.

Following the October 9 firing incident along Imphal-Jiribam road NH 37 near Nungba, the drivers carried out an indefinite agitation and are demanding adequate security along the National Highways. The festoons and placards at the protest sites read, “We want adequate security on the NHs.”

Following agitations all oil pumps in the state run dries.

However, there are reports that petrol is available on the black market at the cost of around Rs 150 per liter.

The drivers launched the infinite agitation under the sponsorship of the All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters’ Association, All Manipur Bulk LPG Transporters’ Association, All Manipur Petroleum Products Drivers’ Association, All Manipur Bulk LPG Drivers’ Association, All Manipur Indian Oil Retail Outlet Dealers’ Association, All Manipur BPCL Dealers cum Transporters’ Association, All Manipur HPCL Dealers cum Transporters’ Association and All Manipur Nyara Energy Dealers cum Transporters’ Association.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited senior depot manager has instructed transporters and dealers cum transporters that loaded and empty tanker trucks (TTs) should report to Imphal Depot by Monday or they will be liable for penalty for violation of the agreements signed.