Imphal: The normal life in the Kuki-Zo-dominated districts in Manipur has been hit hard due to a 48-hour total shutdown imposed by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills Kangpokpi and the Kuki Students’ Organization, General Headquarters (KSO, GHQ) on Wednesday.

These two outfits are demanding the withdrawal of state forces from Moreh Bordertown in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south.

The state government has strengthened the security forces at Moreh after gunning down one police officer by a Kuki sniper recently.

All shops, business establishments, and educational institutes remained closed in the Kuki-Zo-dominated districts of Manipur — Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, and Churachandpur on Wednesday.

In some places, in the Kuki-dominated districts shutdown suppers mostly males were seen busy by blocking the roads, lanes and bylanes with the piling up of benches, stones, tires, and other materials.

However, emergency service, press, and COTU units had been exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.

The KSO called the bandh from midnight of November 1 and the CoTU’s total shutdown from 6 a.m. of November 2.