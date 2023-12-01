IMPHAL: Miscreants looted nearly Rs 19 crore from a branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

This incident reportedly took place at around 6pm of Thursday (November 30).

According to reports, masked miscreants with sophisticated weapons looted the bank despite the presence of security personnel in the area.

There were around eight to ten security personnel in the bank, when the miscreants barged and looted it.

The miscreants, around 10 in number, overpowered the security personnel stationed in the bank.

A total of Rs 18.85 crore was looted by the miscreants from the bank.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police has launched an investigation into the incident.

(More details awaited)