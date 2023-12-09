Imphal: The Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday said that feeling of uncertainty and various types of mental stress the part of around 60,000 people affected by the ongoing crisis have been taking shelter in different relief camps.

The Governor was speaking at the 39th All Manipur Medical Conference (AMAMECON), 2023 held on Saturday, at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hall in Imphal.

Emphasizing the need to reach out to the internally displaced people in the relief camps in different districts of the state, the Governor said that around 60,000 people of Manipur have been affected by the incidents that broke out since May 3, 2023, and they have been taking shelter in relief camps with a feeling of uncertainty and various types of mental stress.

Therefore, doctors should reach out to their needs and help them.

The governor urged all stakeholders to contribute to the restoration of peace and harmony in the State.

The governor appealed to the IMA to organize free health camps as many as possible in the remote areas of the state where the availability of medical facilities is less.

She said that health services should be expanded so that they can easily reach the rural population.