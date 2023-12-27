Imphal: A Kuki woman who lost her way in the heart of Imphal city was rescued safely and handed over to the police on Tuesday, officials said.

P Kipgen, around 40 years old, a resident of Leimakhong in Imphal West district currently taking shelter in a relief camp in Kangpokpi district was coming toward Imphal on a Tata winger plying from Kangpokpi to Imphal.

She, however, lost her way at the North AOC, Imphal at around 9 am on Tuesday.

She was rescued by the volunteers of the Arambai Tengol, (AT) a Meitei socio-cultural organization.

Later, P Kipgen was safely handed over to the Porompat police station in Imphal East district.

P Kipgen said that she was a resident of Leimakhakhong village, about 20 km from Imphal in Imphal West district.

She was currently taking shelter in a camp in Kangpokpi,

She further informed the police she was preparing to go to Leimakhong to see the condition of her house there.

Police, however, stated that when she came to Imphal she possessed a fake Aadhaar card in the name of a Naga woman, living in the Chandel district of Manipur.

Fortunately, she came to Imphal because the law and order situation arising out of the communal violence between the Kukis and Meities that started on May 3, 2023, has been improved to a certain extent.

In the communal wrack between the two groups, around 200 individuals were killed and over 61,000 persons were in different relief camps across the state.