Imphal: A Manipur police team headed by Inspector General of Police, Nisit Kumar assisted by DIGP Ningsem Wangam checked on the Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Manipur’s Kamjong district bordering Myanmar on the east during the past 36 hours.

Kamjong is the worst refugee-hit district in the state.

There are around 4,500 refugees in this district alone.

This was stated by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while speaking at a function at Lilong, about 12km from Imphal on Monday.

The IGP is also inspecting the biometric details taken by the Indian government authorities to the flooding refugees for foreign national identification.

These illegal refugees would be pushed back after the restoration of peace in their country -Myanmar, the CM said.

In the fresh bout of an influx of Myanmar nationals owing to the infighting between the Myanmar military junta and rebels for the past many weeks, Kamjong is the worst refugee-hit district in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister said that over 6,000 Myanmar nationals are currently taking shelter at the border districts of Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Churachandpur, and Ukhrul.

A new batch of 84 Myanmar nationals crossed the border on Sunday and took shelter at different relief camps in the Kamjong district.

With the arrival of new refugees, around 2,700 Myanmar refugees are taking shelter at the relief camps — Pheida and Humingthana under the Chassad Police station of the Kamjong district as of Monday, officials said.

In the same district, there is also the opening of relief camps at the villages of Namli, Wangli, and Kaka under the Kasom Khullen police station of the same district.

Over 1,700 refugees are also taking shelter at these designated centers.