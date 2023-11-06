Imphal: A huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosive materials, and warlike stores have been unearthed at a hideout near a crematorium in Imphal East district on Monday.

The recoveries were made after launching Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) at the Khundrakpam Mayai Leikai, under the Sagolmang police station in the same district.

In the operations around 100 persons were verified from around 60 houses in the same locality from 5 am till 10 am on Monday.

Several warlike stores including two arms (SLR with magazine-01, muzzle loading rifle-01), one carbine magazine, and one wireless radio set were recovered.

The operations were carried out by the Imphal East district police under the command of the Additional SP Kh Herojit.

Search operations were also conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Kangpokpi districts.

Meanwhile, the police report stated that the Imphal-West district police recovered four vehicles (Bolero-01, Gypsy-03), which were taken away by armed miscreants from the vicinity of jail road on 01.11.2023, from different places of Imphal-West.

Notably, on November 1, 2023, armed miscreants tried to storm 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles, Imphal West in an attempt to loot arms and ammunition but they were strongly repelled by the combined security forces.

In case they attempt such misadventures in the future, they may have to pay a heavy price.