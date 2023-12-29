Imphal: The President of Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi, General Headquarters, (Churachandpur district of Manipur) Kamthang Haokip has appealed to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) belonging to the Kuki community to return and resettle in their respective villages and rebuild their livelihoods once again.

The appeal was made to those people whose houses and villages were not affected by the conflict but forced them to flee from their villages in the prevailing situation.

KKL president was speaking at a public awareness program on rehabilitation and resettlement at M. Songgel village, Churachandpur district on Thursday.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex Kuki body in the state organised the programme.

He said that the civil society organizations or whoever was concerned might not be in a position to continue providing the needs of those in the relief camps for a longer time.

Food and shelter can be donated and provided by any means to the people. However, he said, the health issues that the inmates are facing and expenditures for the treatment could be a problem in the future.

Meanwhile, at Village Zou Khunou and Theigothang, Churachandpur district, to ensure a healthy environment and understand the medical requirements of underprivileged inhabitants of remote villages, a medical camp was conducted on 27 Dec 2023. a total of 28 villagers including 14 Men, 10 women, and four children benefited from the said camp.

The villagers were also briefed about the precautions to be taken and the routine to be followed daily to ensure a healthy and disease-free family and society.