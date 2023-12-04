Manipur governor hands over Art Award to Laishram Phonindro Singh.

Imphal: The Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey handed over the 6th Governor’s Art Award to Laishram Phonindro Singh from Phoijing Chingmang Awang Leikai, Nambol in Bishnupur district in a solemn ceremony held at Raj Bhavan Imphal on Monday.

The award carries a citation, a shawl, and a cash amount of Rs. 10, 000.

Phonindro is also a recipient of various awards including the Kala Bhusan Award from Manipur Sahitya Parishad in 2012, the Vayoshrestha Sanman Award, and the Indira Gandhi National Excellence Award in 2016.

The governor, who is also the Chief Patron of Arts Society Manipur extended her congratulations and good wishes to the awardee.

She expressed happiness that such an award will provide a platform for the upcoming artists and even boost their morale and uplift the artist communities as a whole.

She also urged for providing more platforms in the form of art exhibitions for young artists.

While inspecting the artwork of the awardee, she appreciated his exemplary work and said that such artwork will carry the legacy of the artist among the generations to come.

The President of Arts Society Manipur, Th, Devendra, and its members were also present for the occasion.