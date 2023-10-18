Guwahati: The Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday was briefly halted by Kuki-Zo women in Churachandpur when she was on her way to visit two relief camps in the district.

The governor was on her way to ECA Church Songgel and ECA Church Tuibong where numerous Kukis have taken refuge since the ethnic strife broke in the state on May 3.

Uikey addressed the gathering and assured them of all the support from the Central government.

The governor said that she is aware of the plight of the Kuki-Zo people of Churachandpur district and has spoken to the Central authorities to address the same.

Several locals of Churachandpur district were displaced during the violence that erupted on May 3 and the governor assured the affected people that the government would offer compensation to those who lost family members and experienced property damage.

Churachandpur district is predominantly inhabited by the Kukis.

“I am aware of all your problems and am also sad that you all are facing such a difficult time. For the last six months, I have been talking to the Centre and President of India and making them aware of your situation. I have shared all your demands with the Central government and they are right now also working towards the same. I am certain that within a short span of time, all your problems will be sorted out,” said the governor.

The governor also assured the people of Churachandpur that she will do everything possible to bring peace to Manipur and towards the welfare and well-being of the people, across communities.

A total of 175 persons lost their lives in the Manipur mayhem that started on May 3 between the Meities and Kukis.