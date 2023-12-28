Imphal: The Manipur government has warned the cunning fraudsters to surrender their cards for taking undue benefits of the Government of Manipur’s Chief Minister Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) scheme which includes Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), widows, and disabled people as eligible beneficiaries.

Several government employees and people living above the poverty lines have reportedly been taking such huge benefits from the government.

In this connection, the state health department has announced that the master fraudsters directly or indirectly misused these benefits means for the poorest of the poor to surrender their cards before the December end of 2023.

By producing the CMHT-Manipur Health card at the impaneled hospitals, a beneficiary can get cashless treatment (Without making any payment to the impaneled hospitals) up to Rs. 5 lakh for secondary and tertiary healthcare per year per enrolled family on a floater basis.

The AAY is a government scheme that aims to end hunger and provide food security to India’s poorest citizens.

Meanwhile, the government has taken up a provision to distribute free Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) rice to the beneficiaries in Manipur every month uninterruptedly from January 2024 till 2028.

A total of 45,410 MT of rice has been stocked at nine Food Corporation of India (FCI) depots to provide free ration to the beneficiaries in Manipur for four months, officials said.