Imphal: The state government warned on Thursday against social media misuse and announced that anyone misusing the latest modern technologies for inciting violence/hatred shall be dealt with appropriately under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Rules and IPC.

The new move comes after the state government extended the suspension of mobile internet/data services, and internet/data services through VPN in the state for another five days till 7:45 pm on October 16.

T. Ranjit Singh, Commissioner (Home), Government of Manipur, states that the state government views very seriously and with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of videos and pictures/images depicting violent activities.

In case, anybody is in possession of such videos/images/ pictures, he/she may approach the nearest Superintendent of Police irrespective of jurisdiction and submit the same for taking appropriate legal action.

The general public is also advised to be beware of such persons and activities and report to the Superintendents of Police of their districts about any such information that they may have, as per the notification.

The violent activities included causing/inflicting harm/ injury to the body and/or damage, to public/private property, etc. through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, and on electronic equipment like tablets, computers, mobile phone, etc. and sending bulk SMS likely to facilitate and/or to mobilize mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may aggravate the law and order situation in the state.

Regarding the internet ban, another official notification states that the decision was taken to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, maintain peace and communal harmony, and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumors, through various social media platforms.