Imphal: Ahead of the New Year 2024, the Manipur government on Saturday announced seven different schemes for the welfare of the people, especially for the farmers, women, sportspersons, and students.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who was the chief guest of the formal function held at the Chief Minister’s bungalow at Imphal on Saturday, announced the schemes.

The schemes are one village-one playground, Chief Minister’s Sports Persons’ Livelihood Scheme, CM’s Farmers’ Livelihood Scheme, Schools Improvement and Development Scheme 2:0, College Development and Improvement Scheme, a scheme for providing Rs. 1 lakh compensation to the Internally Displaced Persons whose houses were burnt/destroyed in the communal violence and Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang (INYT) Scheme for the women who are above 40 years of age.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that these schemes would be implemented from the 1st of January 2024 as a New Year gift to the people of the state.

The CM speaking about the INYT scheme stated that women who are above 40 years of age, with no source of income and not covered under any welfare scheme taken up by the Government, would be provided financial assistance of Rs. 6000 per annum (Rs. 500 per month).