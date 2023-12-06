Imphal: The Manipur police arrested four drug smugglers including two women along with 254.2 grams of high-quality heroin and four mobile handsets during a routine checkup on the NH-37 connecting Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam district of the state on Monday night, official sources said on Tuesday.

Getting input from intelligence sources that four drug smugglers belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, Krishna Sharma, Officer-in-Charge of the Special Mobile Unit of the Jiribam police station under the Jiribam district of Manipur border Assam on the west laid a waylaid at a place at Phaiton Leingangpokpi village on the NH-37 at around 10:30 pm on Monday.

The police team intercepted a Gypsy plying from Imphal towards Jiribam district headquarters.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 254.2 grams of heroin neatly packed in 30 soap cases of Myanmar origin that were hidden below the seat of the vehicle.

The team also arrested one Senminthang Haokip, 41, and Ngamkholang Haokip, 35, Mistress Nengjahat Khongshai, 37, and Mrs Neikhohei Kipgen, 45, all the residents of Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The arrests and seizures were made in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, Jiribam District, Moirangthem Devanda.

They were booked under the NDPS Act 1985.

The arrested persons, seized drugs, mobile phones, and an impounded vehicle are now in the custody of the Jiribam police station for further legal proceedings, the police added.