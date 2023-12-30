Imphal: A 27-year-old Village Volunteer Force (VVF) and also a former journalist of a local daily was killed in a renewed violence when unknown militants opened fire at Mahadeva hill foot near Kadangbandh village in Imphal West district in the early hours on Saturday, officials said.

N James, 27, a resident of Mayanglangjing village under the Lamsang police station in Imphal West district died on the way to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West.

He received severe bullet injuries on his legs when the armed men opened fire from the high ground at the Mahadeva hill foot at around 3: 30 am on Saturday.

He was one of the volunteers of the VVF formed from the 5 Gram Panchayats in and around Kadangband village with Kangpokpi district on the north.

Kangpokpi district is dominantly inhabited by the Kukis.

N James was a former reporter of a local daily vernacular — Naharolgi Thoudang.

He was the son of an Assistant Sub Inspector of the Manipur police department.

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee against the killing of James has announced that his body which is currently lying at the mortuary of the JNIMS would not be claimed until the government authority makes a positive response concerning the frequent attacks made by the armed men at this inter districts areas.

Around 200 persons lost their lives in the ongoing communal violence in Manipur.