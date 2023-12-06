Imphal: In a joint cordon and search operation, war-like stores and fake currencies were recovered at the outskirts of D Haolenjang village, Churachandpur district (Manipur) bordering Myanmar on the south on Tuesday, a defense wing press statement said.

Based on input received from own sources concerning the likely presence of weapons cache and war-like stores in the general area of D Haolenjang village, Assam Rifles launched a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, and Churachandpur Police in the general area D Haolenjang village in the early Tuesday morning.

The joint operation led to the recovery of fake currency notes, weapons, cache, and war-like stores that included three locally made single barrel guns — one local pistol, two 9mm ammunition, two country improvised long-range heavy mortar (6 ft), one tear gas gun, one tear smoke shell, two tear smoke shell, and fake currency amounting to Rs. 1200.

The recovered weapons, fake currency of Rs. 500 denomination notes and war-like stores have been handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation, the statement added.