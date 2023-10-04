Imphal: The number of rare species – Brow-Antlered Deer – locally called Sangai, found only in Manipur is on the rise in its natural habitat Keibul Lamjao National Park, a part of Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India.

This was stated by Ahongsangei Bidyachandra, Range Forest Officer, Keibul Lamjao National Park, Government of Manipur. Presently, the state government is observing the 68th Wildlife Week to be concluded on October 8.

Sangai is the state animal. It is listed as ‘Endangered’ in the IUCN Red List and Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The population of this endangered species has increased to 251 including 63 males, 134 females, and the rest fawns in the head-counting survey conducted recently.

The number has increased since 1951 as the Sangai was on the verge of extinction in the early part of the 20th century with the large-scale hunting expeditions at its natural habitat. Then this species was believed to be almost extinct in 1950, Bidhyachandra said.

However, in 1953 six Sangais were found hovering in its natural habitat. Since then, the state government has taken serious and positive measures for the protection of this rare and endangered species.

In 1977, the state government declared Keibul Lamjao as the national park. Since then the population of the Sangai has been increasing.

To preserve this endangered species, the Forest and Wildlife Department of the Manipur government has been conducting headcount and field surveys annually in March.