Imphal: A total of eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered in operations launched by the combined forces at different strategic locations at Moreh, a small but significant trading town located a few hundred meters from the Myanmar border in the Manipur sector during the curfew relaxation period during the past 36 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

One IED was recovered at a drain in front of the Moreh Custom Preventive Force and an equal number of IEDs were also retrieved at the parking of the Moreh town on Tuesday, the police said.

On Monday, six IEDs, ammunition, and war-like stores were recovered in the general area of S Moljol and Munpi villages in Moreh, a defense wing statement said. Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of weapons in the general area of S Moljol and Munpi villages in Moreh, a combing operation was conducted by the Army and Assam Rifles on 22 Jan 2024 which resulted in the recovery of six IEDs, ammunition, and war-like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Police.

The recovery of the explosive materials comes after the Assam Rifles organized a pivotal Security Coordination Meeting at Tactical Headquarters, Moreh, Tengnoupal District on Monday.

The meeting, attended by Officers of BSF, IRB, Manipur Police, SSP, SP Tengnoupal, RAF, and Assam Rifles, showcased a unified effort to enhance communication and coordination among security forces.

Notably, the state government has been imposing a nocturnal curfew in Moreh town for the past few months because of the prevailing crisis in the border areas in the state.