Imphal: Patients faced hardships when the doctors and medical students of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal on Thursday staged a sit-in protest against the beating of a senior doctor.

The protest was held in the front of the Outpatient Department at the RIMS.

The OPD remained closed due to the strike launched during office hours on Thursday.

The Teachers and Medical Officers’ Association organized the protest.

The senior and junior doctors working in the RIMS along with the students holding the placards took part in the sit-in.

The placards read, “Doctors are for patients and society,” “Let doctors work in peace,” “Save the doctors,” and “Respect the doctors.”

A senior doctor on the sideline of the dharna stated that the protest was organised against the severe beating of a RIMS senior doctor by unknown persons on his home from the hospital on December 24, 2023, at an area of Luwangsangbam, about 7 km from Imphal.

The association also condemned the acts of the miscreants.

Meanwhile, police said that a case has been registered in this connection and attempts are on to arrest the persons responsible for the assault.