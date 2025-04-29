Imphal: A group called COCOMI wants everyone in Manipur to stop working and join a big meeting on May 3, 2025, at Khuman Lampak in Imphal. This meeting is about the two years of violence in Manipur.

Khuraijam Athouba, who is in charge of COCOMI, told reporters that at the meeting on May 3, they will talk a lot about the problems happening now. They will also decide on things they want to do to fix the crisis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He asked everyone, including government workers, police, all the different groups of people living here, and other organizations, to help make the meeting successful.

When a reporter asked why they were having this meeting, Athouba said that COCOMI has put together a detailed report about what’s been happening in the state.

He also said he’s not happy with the Indian government because they seem to be making the problem last longer instead of trying to solve it. He said that even though it’s been two years, the central government hasn’t fixed things, and he questioned what they are doing to help.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The fighting between different groups started on May 3, 2023. Sadly, over 260 people have died, and about 60,000 people have had to leave their homes in Manipur.