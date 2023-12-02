Imphal: “If there is a beginning there should be an ending, and a political solution to the prevailing crisis in this strife-torn state will take time,” Manipur Chief Minister (CM) N Biren Singh said.

“If there is a conflict there should be a solution with politics or something,” says the CM while talking to the newsmen at the historic Kangla Fort, Imphal on Saturday.

N. Biren Singh also appealed against spreading misinformation through social media without proper verification which could disturb the peace in the society.

To the people of the state, the CM urged them to be united.

Let us be united to rebuild a strong and united Manipur, the CM said to the communities residing together in the state.

The government is not against any community residing together in the state, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government is only trying to protect the communities.

“We have been living divided for a long and lost many precious lives due to the division. Let us learn to sacrifice, the CM said reiterating his earlier call for people to forgive and forget.”

He was speaking against the backdrop of the communal violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, that cost the lives of over 180 individuals to date.

He continued that the people of Manipur should also acknowledge the actions of the Centre under PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in lifting the AFSPA and implementing the Inner Line Permit in Manipur.