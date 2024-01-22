Imphal: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday provided financial assistance to the victims of the terrorist attacks and strongly condemned the cowardly killing of four innocent villagers at Kha Khunou Ningthoukhong, Bishnupur District.

Visiting the victims’ families on Sunday afternoon, the Chief Minister told media persons that the government would hunt down the perpetrators and book them as per the law of the land.

The visit was made after a Joint Action Committee against the brutal killing of the four innocent farmers submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on January 20. The four were killed when they were tending to their farm on January 18,

The CM said that it is very sad seeing the living conditions of the families, he said adding that the victims have left behind their families including small children and aged parents.

It is very unfortunate and very sad, he said and added that he condemns in the strongest terms the terrorists who have killed the innocent farmers.

Later, the chief took his X account and said, “I express my profound condolences to the grieving families. In this difficult time, I want to assure the affected families that the government is committed to providing all necessary support in apprehending the culprits, and ensuring justice is served for the incident.”

The bodies of four farmers killed by Kuki militants in Ningthoukhong Kha-Khunou on January 18 will not be claimed if its demands are not met within 48 hours, the memorandum said.