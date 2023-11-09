Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the Permanent Housing Scheme for the displaced persons whose houses had been burnt down and damaged during the ongoing communal violence at a solemn program held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday.

The CM also handed over financial assistance for the construction of permanent houses to some selected beneficiaries from Imphal East, Kakching, and Bishnupur Districts under the scheme.

An amount of Rs. 10 lakh, Rs. 7 lakh, and Rs. 5 lakh for the construction of damaged or burnt down pucca houses, semi-pucca, and kutcha houses respectively, will be provided to more than 4,800 beneficiaries across the state.

The financial assistance will be provided in two installments.

Beneficiaries can apply for a second installment amount through the concerned Deputy Commissioners by submitting photographs of ongoing construction using the first installment amount.

Speaking on the occasion, N. Biren Singh stated that the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spent an amount of Rs. 399.82 crores for providing different types of relief assistance to persons and families who were affected by the violence which broke out from 3rd May this year.

He informed that out of the said amount, Rs. 11 crores had been for setting up Manipur IT Centre for Exam, Rs. 4.5 crore for providing television sets for various relief camps, Rs. 150 crore for the construction of prefabricated houses, Rs. 101 crore for relief camp management for six months, and Rs. 89.22 crore for providing nutrition and winter preparedness, including breakfast for children in relief camps.

He continued that the state government had already provided financial assistance of Rs. 1000 each to people staying at relief camps for the second round.

Labour card holders staying in relief camps had also been provided with Rs. 5000 each as assistance for the education of their children, he added.

He informed that the government has taken up the process for providing beds for the displaced people, as the winter season has arrived.

The CM further informed that an amount of Rs. 476 crore had also been proposed to the Central government for various other relief measures including Rs. 6 crore for the second round of monetary assistance of Rs. 1000 each to people staying at relief camps, Rs. 360 crores for Permanent Housing Scheme, Rs. 108 crores as second installment for relief camps management and another Rs. 2.5 crores for buying cycles for girls staying at relief camps.

He further appreciated the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for providing timely assistance.

Mentioning that the government is monitoring all activities taking place in the State, he stated the government would not remain a mere spectator to any crimes committed by anyone.

He urged the people to refrain from violence and bring up their grievances so that it could be solved through constitutional measures.

He also appealed to the public to join hands and cooperate in the government’s effort to restore peace in the state.

Concluding his speech, Singh informed the displaced people whose houses had been burnt down and damaged to visit their concerned Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office and take financial assistance for the construction of their houses under the scheme, adding that DC offices had a verified list of beneficiaries.

He also gave advice that family who does not have the manpower for construction works can take assistance from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) by requesting through their concerned DCs.

Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Secretary, the Security Advisor, the Director General of Police, senior Government officials, and beneficiaries also attended the programme among others.