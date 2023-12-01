Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday appealed to all proscribed underground outfits operating in this sensitive border state to emulate the peace deal that the United National Liberation Front, (UNLF) had done for the restoration of peace.

The chief minister was speaking to the newsmen at the Imphal airport upon his arrival there from the national capital where he had held discussions with many central leaders including the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after signing a peace deal with the governments at the center, state, and UNLF on Wednesday.

The CM in reply to a question posed by a newsman said. “The state is now approaching towards peace. Other underground outfits must imitate the peace deal style adopted by the UNLF, the oldest underground outfit in the valley areas of the state.”

The government at the center declared nine valley underground groups as “unlawful associations” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). There are around 35 insurgent groups in Manipur.

The state has 34 different recognised communities.

The CM was given a warm reception function at the airport and BJP, head office.

To this effect, the CM tweeted, “I am grateful for the warm welcome by my colleagues, ministers, and MLAs upon my return after the peace talk in New Delhi. The successful peace talks reflect our collective commitment to a harmonious future for Manipur. Let us work together for lasting peace and progress.”

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated workers of the BJP for the warm reception at its head office in Imphal, the CM tweeted, “The positive momentum generated by the peace talks with UNLF instills confidence in the path ahead. The support of the people is invaluable in shaping the destiny of our state. Let us collaboratively strive towards a prosperous future for Manipur.”