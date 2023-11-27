Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has cautioned the people that there will be forces trying to disintegrate the integrity of India in general and Manipur in particular.

He said that the people should stand united. The statement of the Chief Minister came during the 50th jubilee celebration of Sanaleibak Daily at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal on Monday.

He also appealed to all sections of the society including the leaders, media persons, academicians, and politicians to unite and understand the present issues at hand to find a solution.

Let political differences remain as political issues, but when the issue at hand is national or State unity, all differences should be dismissed, he said, adding that this is not the time for bickering amongst ourselves.

Concerning the prevailing crisis in the state, the Chief Minister said that the government cannot allow any threat to the unity of the state or to disintegrate the 34 or so communities residing together in the state.

The chief minister highlighted the values of tolerance and inclusivity in Indian democracy and added that the government welcomes all constructive criticism, advice, and suggestions.