Imphal: The Manipur government will conduct an inquiry leading into the death of Oinam Gandhi by a rifleman on duty at Leingangpokpi Police Outpost in Jiribam of Manipur bordering Assam.

This new move came after a Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of Gandhi launched various forms of agitations in Manipur’s Thoubal district during the past few days.

The state government will conduct a necessary inquiry into the case and needful actions will be taken up against those involved, says Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in his X Twitter post on Saturday.

“The JAC made in connection with the death of Oinam Gandhi, a resident of Bengi, Thoubal called on me at my official residence today,” CM Tweeted.

“I am aggrieved by the unfortunate incident and extend my deepest condolences,” CM’s post states.

Oinam Gandhi (32) of Bengi Mamang Leikai, Thoubal was shot dead by the commando personnel namely Loitam Arunta (38), a resident of Yairipok Bamon Leikai, Thoubal on December 18 night.

Loitam Arunta is a security personnel of the 5th Manipur Rifles, Tamenglong attached to Thoubal Commando.

In the aftermath of the killing report, the house of the accused commando personnel at Yairipok Bamon Leikai was vandalized by the locals of Bengi Mamang Leikai on December 19 at around 7 am after a brief stand-off with the police.

A JAC formed in connection with the killing of Gandhi resolving not to claim the body until the government takes up necessary actions has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The JAC demanded that the accused must be terminated from service immediately and take legal action against him and also provide Rs. 20 lakh as compensation and a government job should be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

Convenor of the JAC Keisham Hemanta claimed that Gandhi went to Leingangpokpi Police Outpost to meet his brother.