Imphal: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), one of the powerful tribal outfits in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district has announced to claim the unclaimed dead bodies of Kuki-Zo communities currently lying at different hospital mortuaries in Imphal.

This announcement is another step towards the peace process in the ongoing communal violence between the Kukis and Meiteis that broke out on May 3, 2023.

A total of 94 unclaimed dead bodies are at present lying at different hospital morgues in the state and a total of 175 individuals lost their lives in the communal flare to date.

CoTU media cell coordinator Ng Lun Kipgen said, “It is definitely another step taken to accelerate political solution under the political dialogue between the Government of India and UPF/KNO.”

Kipgen appreciated authorities for facilitating steps taken to bury the bodies of Kuki-Zo with dignity at the Martyr’s Cemetery at Phaijang village in Kangpokpi district.

He also appealed to authorities and civil society organizations to ensure the safe transportation of the bodies to their homes.

Considering the political dialogue between the Government of India and UPF and KNO reaching an advanced stage, the CoTU lifted the almost two-month-long economic blockade along the two National Highways (Imphal-Dimapur road and Imphal-Jiribam road) on October 4.

The CoTU has now decided to claim the bodies of Kuki people lying at the mortuaries in Imphal, Kipgen added.