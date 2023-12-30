Imphal: A large cache of arms, ammo, explosives pipe guns, and bombs were recovered in the operations launched by the combined security forces for the second day on Friday in Manipur’s Churachandpur district starting to the epicenter of the ongoing communal violence.

The combined forces on Friday recovered one 38mm MSL, four single barrel guns, four improvised mortar, one ammunition box containing 24 rubber bullets, one 36 hand grenade, two improvised mortar bombs, two radio sets, six smoke gas shells and two 9mm Pistols with the magazine in Churachandpur district.

On Thursday, the team also recovered two 9mm pistols, two 9mm magazines loaded with 4 live rounds and 2 live rounds respectively, and one 9mm pistol magazine from L. Kanan village, Churachandpur district.

In another operation, one M16 rifle with four rounds in the magazine, one M21 sniper rifle with an empty magazine, and three 36 HE grenades without detonators were recovered from the Pungdongbam-Sekta-Lousangkhong foothills, Imphal East District.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Bishnupur district, Manipur police control room report said on Friday night.