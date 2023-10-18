Imphal: The state cabinet meeting was held sans two Kuki cabinet ministers at the Mini Secretariat of the District Commissioner, Ukhul District on Wednesday.

It was for the first time the cabinet meeting happened in the Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east and, predominantly inhabited by the Naga communities.

The BJP-led government in Manipur headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has 12 council of Minister but in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, two Kuki ministers — Nemcha Kipgen and Letpao Haokip skipped purportedly due to the ongoing communal violence that erupted on May 3.

There are 10 Kuki MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly but all the Kuki MLAs are demanding separate administration in the state.

They had also skipped the recently concluded budget session of the state assembly.

Official sources said that Singh visited Ukhrul in a helicopter while the ministers and ruling MLAs were using the land route to reach Ukhrul district headquarters which is about 82 km from Imphal.

Notably, a cabinet meeting was earlier held in Kangpokpi district headquarters predominantly inhabited by the Kukis and the government has planned to have a cabinet meeting in Chandel district headquarters, the sources said.

Chandel district of Manipur is also predominantly inhabited by the Kuku communities.