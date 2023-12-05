Imphal: In a bid to improve the economic condition, the government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh made hectic efforts to lift the prohibition on liquor to earn revenue of Rs. 600 crore annually amid strong protests from various Civil Social Organisations and outlawed outfits in dry Manipur.

Manipur cabinet with chief minister N Biren Singh in the chair on Monday night approved the much-debated liquor legalisation to which the relevant gazette notification will be published on Tuesday, sources close to the CM said on Tuesday.

The cabinet also approved the Manipur Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2023 for legalizing the production, manufacture, possession, import, export, transport, purchase, sale, and consumption of liquor.

This is the second time the state cabinet has approved the legalisation of liquor emphasizing the need for regulating liquor production to prevent the consumption of spurious liquor.

On September 20, 2022, the state cabinet also approved the liquor legalisation.

The prohibition of liquor was enforced in the state by the RK Ranbir Singh government on 1 April 1991 following a total ban by the outlawed organization People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

It was widely supported by various CSOs including the Coalition Against Drugs & Alcohol (CADA) along with All Manipur Women Social Reformation & Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj).

The protestors used placards inscribed with “No to the legalisation of liquor in Manipur”, “Withdraw cabinet’s decision”, and “Save the people of Manipur,” during the sit-in.