GUWAHATI: Troops of Assam Rifles along with the Manipur Police in a joint operation have nabbed a Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) militant in Manipur’s Moreh district, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, the troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police conducted a series of operations in Moreh along the Myanmar border and nabbed the militant.

In another incident on same day, Assam Rifles foiled cross-border smuggling of Chinese-origin auto parts worth Rs 4 Lakhs at Moreh in Manipur.

“ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING IN MANIPUR Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 16 Feb, foiled cross border smuggling of Chinese origin auto parts worth Rs 4 Lakhs at Moreh, Manipur”, Assam Rifles tweeted.