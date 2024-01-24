Imphal: Assam Rifles apprehended four suspected timber smugglers and claimed to have recovered a total of 850 cubic feet of timber, valued at Rs. 6.8 lakh in the regional markets.

Two vehicles engaged in the smuggling purposes were also impounded, according to a defense wing statement issued on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off; the troopers of the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) waylaid two vehicles plying towards Manipur’s Kamjong district bordering Myanmar on the east.

Engaging Military Vehicle Check Post at a location at Kamjong, the AR personnel spotted suspicious movements of two trucks with four numbers of individuals inside the vehicles at 0900 hrs on Wednesday.

The vehicles were loaded with some suspicious items.

On thorough search, the timber planks were found hidden under the firewood compartment which was trying to be smuggled to Imphal via Kamjong for sale in the black market.

A total of 850 cubic feet of Timber, valued at Rs. 6.8 lakh in the regional markets was recovered, the statement said.

The recovered timber and individuals were handed over to the Forest Beat Office, Kamjong district for further investigations, the statement added.