Guwahati: In another disturbing incident, suspected armed militants allegedly ambushed the security forces of Manipur in Moreh Forest Gate under Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

Initial reports have stated that the attack occurred in the afternoon at around 3.30 pm with the exchange of fire happening from both sides. One commando is reported been injured during this incident.

The injured personnel is from the Special Commando Unit of the Manipur Home Department who sustained bullet injury when suspected Kuki militants waylaid and ambushed near the key point of an Assam Rifles on the National Highway -102 Imphal to Moreh on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The Kuki militants with two bombs attacked a bulletproof vehicle used by the commandos near the Moreh Forest Gate ward number 7 on the NH-102 at around 3 pm on Saturday.

One commando sustained an injury on his leg when the attacks were made with bomb explosions.

The commandos immediately returned the fire with several rounds.

There was an exchange of fires between the two groups.

This is the first major attack of the Kuki militants after October 31, 202 attacks in which a Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chingtham Anandkumar of Moreh police station.

There have been numerous cases of ambush reported in the state of Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3.

More details are awaited on the incident.