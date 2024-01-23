Imphal: In a renewed drive against the illegal poppy plantations in the selected hill ranges of the state, around 45 acres of illegal poppy plantations were destructed and five makeshift huts including tools used in poppy cultivation were also burnt down.

Based on intelligence inputs that the poppy plantations are ready for harvesting; a contingent of the state forces in cooperation with the local volunteers carried out the drives in Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east, an official statement on Tuesday.

Ukhrul district is predominantly inhabited by the Tangkhul Nagas in Manipur.

The drive against poppy cultivation was launched at three hill ranges — Mullam, Shongphei, and Sinakeithei LM Block, Ukhrul district during the past three days.

Around 45 acres of poppy plantations that were ready for bumper harvesting were destroyed in the joint efforts of the state security forces, forest department, and volunteers of Hunphun village including Khamatek green lovers of Ukhrul, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ukhrul District, Ringthing Hongchui, under his overall supervision the drives were launched said that the efforts against illegal cultivation will continue before the harvest season ends.

The drive aims at eliminating poppies cultivated in the hills ranges of Ukhrul.

The objective is to make Ukhrul free of poppy and all illegal drugs, Hongchui added.