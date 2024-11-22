Guwahati: A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Manipur early Friday morning, with tremors felt across several parts of the region.

The earthquake struck at 4.42 am, with its epicentre located in the state’s Bishnupur district and a depth of 10 kilometres beneath the earth’s surface.

No loss of life or property was reported due to the mild earthquake’s impact till the time of filing this report.

An earthquake of the same intensity rocked Manipur on October 4 this year.

The earthquake occurred at 7.02 am, with the epicentre located in the state’s Ukhrul district.

The Northeastern states, including Manipur, fall within a high seismic zone, with earthquakes frequently affecting the region.

According to the seismic zoning map of the country, the total area is classified into four seismic zones. Zone V is the most seismically active region, while Zone II is the least active.

Approximately, 11 per cent of the country falls in Zone V, 18 per cent in Zone IV, 30 per cent in Zone III and the remaining in Zone II.

According to seismologists, the region experiences frequent earthquakes as it lies in seismic Zone V.